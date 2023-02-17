News Roundup: Independence House $3.5M grant 'transformative'; issues at Pilgrim nuclear plant

This week: Independence House in Barnstable gets a $3.46 million grant to further its mission combating domestic violence. A new report underscores the need to protect the Cape’s dwindling “undisturbed land”. And issues at the shuttered Pilgrim nuclear plant raise concerns, while almost ten thousand people sign a petition asking the decommissioning company Holtec not to discharge radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Will Sennott of the New Bedford Light.

