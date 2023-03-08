© 2023
Living and laughing through a pandemic with Granny Nancy in Ireland

By Mindy Todd
Published March 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST
Lou and Granny Nancy

In Ireland during quarantine Louise Coghlan lived with her Granny, Nancy Stewart, age 106, at the time the oldest person in Ireland living at home. During the months of lockdown Louise and Granny Nancy talked, baked, laughed and shared stories. They formed a bond that might not have happened without the pandemic. Louise writes about her relationship with her grandmother in the book Granny Nancy, Ireland’s Oldest Lade Who Lived, Loved and Laughed for 107 years.
Louise Coghlan will be at Scally's Pub in Yarmouth March 19th, O'Shea's in Dennis on March 22nd and Liam Maguire's in Falmouth on March 23rd.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
