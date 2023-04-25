Over the past decades transgender people have moved into the mainstream. But a vocal political faction is reviving myths and misinformation about trans people and there have been numerous legislative efforts in recent years to turn back progress toward transgender rights by enacting various bills denying gender-affirming medical care, forcing teachers and school personnel to call children and youth by their “dead names,” banning trans youth participation in school sports, and punishing parents and clinicians who provide gender-affirming care. On The Point, we talk with Dr. Maureen Osborne, clinical psychologist with over 30 years of experience as a therapist in private practice working with transgender people and their families as they navigate the legal, emotional, and ethical challenges of gender dysphoria. She’ll be moderating a Trans Panel Sunday April 30th at First Parish Brewster

Also with us are members of the transgender community, Rikki Bates and Lynn Fisher.

Mindy Todd hosts.

