The transition from old Cape Cod's sparsely populated fishing villages to a year round economy created layers of social, environmental and economic change- many we’re still grappling with today. Heritage Museums and Garden’s exhibit Creating Cape Cod chronicles the transformation of the region through images, artifacts, text and video. The exhibit also expands on the whitewashed historical narrative by including the racism and discrimination many tourists experienced. And it includes the impacts of tourism on the Wampanoag people who have called Cape Cod home for thousands of years.

The Creating Cape Cod exhibit has been so popular the Museum extended it through October.

Joining us is Jennifer Madden, Director of Collections and Exhibitions at Heritage, and Jim O’Connell, author of the book Becoming Cape Cod- Creating a Seaside Resort.

Mindy Todd hosts.