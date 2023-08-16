© 2023
What makes a good leader?

By Mindy Todd
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
On The Point, we discuss enhancing our leadership skills and recognizing personal growth opportunities. And what are the qualities of a good leader?
Our panel of behavioral health experts is: Psychiatrist Jonathan Schwartz, Psychiatrist Marc Whaley, and Social Worker Jenny Putnam. Joining us this month is Elisabeth Swan, author of Picture Yourself a Leader : Illustrated Micro-Lessons For Navigating Change. Her book explores the people centric challenges facing leaders. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
