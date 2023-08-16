What makes a good leader?

On The Point, we discuss enhancing our leadership skills and recognizing personal growth opportunities. And what are the qualities of a good leader?

Our panel of behavioral health experts is: Psychiatrist Jonathan Schwartz, Psychiatrist Marc Whaley, and Social Worker Jenny Putnam. Joining us this month is Elisabeth Swan, author of Picture Yourself a Leader : Illustrated Micro-Lessons For Navigating Change. Her book explores the people centric challenges facing leaders. Mindy Todd hosts.

