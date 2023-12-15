News Roundup: Offshore power cable approved for Craigville Beach; no MGR funding in defense budget

This week: The state approves an offshore wind power cable to come ashore at Craigville beach. Meanwhile, opponents of a machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod are celebrating what’s not in the latest defense budget – that would be more money to build the range. And, a plan for a longer airport runway in Hyannis has residents concerned.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Brooke Kushwaha of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Brian Engles.

