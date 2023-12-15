© 2023
The Point

News Roundup: Offshore power cable approved for Craigville Beach; no MGR funding in defense budget

By Steve Junker
Published December 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST
Kenneth C. Zirkel
/
C.C. 3.0

This week: The state approves an offshore wind power cable to come ashore at Craigville beach. Meanwhile, opponents of a machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod are celebrating what’s not in the latest defense budget – that would be more money to build the range. And, a plan for a longer airport runway in Hyannis has residents concerned.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Brooke Kushwaha of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Brian Engles.

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
