News Roundup: First fed funding for Sagamore Bridge replacement; storm impacts islands

This week: The Sagamore Bridge replacement project lands its first significant federal funding: more than $370 million. Also, the Massachusetts Medical Society has an opinion on the million gallons of radioactive water Holtec wants to dump into Cape Cod Bay. And, the Endangered Species act turns 50.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.

