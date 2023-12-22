© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: First fed funding for Sagamore Bridge replacement; storm impacts islands

By Steve Junker
Published December 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST
'Tis the season for holiday lights.
S Junker
'Tis the season for holiday lights.

This week: The Sagamore Bridge replacement project lands its first significant federal funding: more than $370 million. Also, the Massachusetts Medical Society has an opinion on the million gallons of radioactive water Holtec wants to dump into Cape Cod Bay. And, the Endangered Species act turns 50.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker