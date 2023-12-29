© 2023
The Point

Year-End News Roundup: 2023 in review for the Cape, Coast, and Islands

By Steve Junker
Published December 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
2023 ends with mild and foggy weather — a beautiful softness.
This week: It's a 2023 wrap-up. We look back at the year's top stories for the region, including: After a whole lot of talk—and a whole lot of money spent—offshore wind turbines are now going up south of Martha's Vineyard. And, we’ve got a concrete plan for replacing the Cape bridges—just waiting on the money there. And that proposed massive machine gun range remains in limbo.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with CAI reporters Jennette Barnes, Eve Zuckoff, and Brian Engles.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
