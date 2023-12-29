Year-End News Roundup: 2023 in review for the Cape, Coast, and Islands

This week: It's a 2023 wrap-up. We look back at the year's top stories for the region, including: After a whole lot of talk—and a whole lot of money spent—offshore wind turbines are now going up south of Martha's Vineyard. And, we’ve got a concrete plan for replacing the Cape bridges—just waiting on the money there. And that proposed massive machine gun range remains in limbo.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with CAI reporters Jennette Barnes, Eve Zuckoff, and Brian Engles.