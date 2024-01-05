© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: First power from Vineyard Wind; new coastal regs

By Steve Junker
Published January 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
The first turbine for Vineyard Wind is complete, 15 miles south of Martha's Vineyard and southwest of Nantucket.
Vineyard Wind
A Vineyard Wind turbine, located about 15 miles south of Martha's Vineyard and southwest of Nantucket.

This week: A milestone for offshore wind — locally and nationally — as Vineyard Wind plugs into the grid for the first time. Also: new state regs may make it a lot trickier to build along the coastline. And CAI is broadcasting live from Monomoy Regional High School next week.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker