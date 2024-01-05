News Roundup: First power from Vineyard Wind; new coastal regs

This week: A milestone for offshore wind — locally and nationally — as Vineyard Wind plugs into the grid for the first time. Also: new state regs may make it a lot trickier to build along the coastline. And CAI is broadcasting live from Monomoy Regional High School next week.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

