News Roundup: Cape gets its water quality grades; Monomoy HS choir performs for governor

This week: The report card is out on the Cape’s water quality — that’s drinking water, bays, and estuaries; we give you the scores. And, what’s it mean to build a salt marsh in an urban neighborhood? Also: a local high school choir hits the high note at Governor Healey’s State of the Commonwealth address.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary; CAI statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light.

