News Roundup: Health studies for Pilgrim nuclear impacts; Peake won't run for re-election

This week: A Harvard professor examines airborne health risks related to Pilgrim nuclear power station. Sarah Peake, state representative for the Outer Cape since 2006, says she will not run for re-election. And they’re back: for the first time this season, right whales are spotted in Cape Cod Bay.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Brian Engles; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; WIll Sennott of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

