Historical novels
On The Point, we discuss historical novels with our experts, Vicky Titcomb and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis.
Dan Tritle hosts.
Here's our Book list:
Books suggested by Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis:
The Curse of Pietro Houdini by Derek B. Miller
The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon
A Midwife’s Tale by Laurel Thatcher Ulrich
The Fraud by Zadie Smith
Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward
The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell
You Dreamed of Empires by Alvaro Enrigue
Essex Dogs/Wolves of Winter by Dan Jones
Books suggested by Vicky Titcomb:
Jackie: A Novel- Dawn Tripp
Horse- Geraldine Brooks
The Women- Kristin Hannah
The Maniac -Benjamin Labatut
Aednan- Linnea Axelsson
Lady Tan’s Circle of Women- Lisa See
Becoming Madam Secretary- Stephanie Dray
The First Ladies -Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
Lioness of Boston- Emily Franklin
Small Mercies -Dennis Lehane
The Widow's War -Sally Gunning
The Blackbird House- Alice Hoffman
Books suggested by listeners:
Emily’s House, The Flight of the Sparrow- Amy Belden Brown
Ginger Gold mystery series -Lee Strauss
The Paris Wife- Paula McLain
Outlander series- Diana Gabaldon