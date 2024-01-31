© 2024
The Point

Historical novels

By Dan Tritle
Published January 31, 2024 at 2:11 PM EST
Book cover art: Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane
Book cover art: Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane

On The Point, we discuss historical novels with our experts, Vicky Titcomb and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis.
Dan Tritle hosts.
Here's our Book list:

Books suggested by Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis:
The Curse of Pietro Houdini by Derek B. Miller
The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon
A Midwife’s Tale by Laurel Thatcher Ulrich
The Fraud by Zadie Smith
Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward
The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell
You Dreamed of Empires by Alvaro Enrigue
Essex Dogs/Wolves of Winter  by Dan Jones

Books suggested by Vicky Titcomb:
Jackie: A Novel-  Dawn Tripp  
Horse- Geraldine Brooks
The Women- Kristin Hannah
The Maniac -Benjamin Labatut
Aednan- Linnea Axelsson
The Frozen River-Ariel Lawhon
Lady Tan’s Circle of Women- Lisa See
Becoming Madam Secretary- Stephanie Dray  
The First Ladies -Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
The Curse of Pietro Houdini- Derek B. Miller
Lioness of Boston- Emily Franklin   
Small Mercies -Dennis Lehane
The Widow's War -Sally Gunning
The Blackbird House- Alice Hoffman

Books suggested by listeners:
Emily’s House, The Flight of the Sparrow- Amy Belden Brown
Ginger Gold mystery series -Lee Strauss
The Paris Wife- Paula McLain
Outlander series- Diana Gabaldon

Dan Tritle
Host and producer Dan Tritle has wanted to be on the radio since he was five years old. A washashore from the Pacific Northwest, he's been at the job since May 2000, shortly after the station went on the air.
