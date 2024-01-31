On The Point, we discuss historical novels with our experts, Vicky Titcomb and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis.

Dan Tritle hosts.

Here's our Book list:

Books suggested by Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis:

The Curse of Pietro Houdini by Derek B. Miller

The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon

A Midwife’s Tale by Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

The Fraud by Zadie Smith

Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell

You Dreamed of Empires by Alvaro Enrigue

Essex Dogs/Wolves of Winter by Dan Jones

Books suggested by Vicky Titcomb:

Jackie: A Novel- Dawn Tripp

Horse- Geraldine Brooks

The Women- Kristin Hannah

The Maniac -Benjamin Labatut

Aednan- Linnea Axelsson

Lady Tan’s Circle of Women- Lisa See

Becoming Madam Secretary- Stephanie Dray

The First Ladies -Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray

Lioness of Boston- Emily Franklin

Small Mercies -Dennis Lehane

The Widow's War -Sally Gunning

The Blackbird House- Alice Hoffman

Books suggested by listeners:

Emily’s House, The Flight of the Sparrow- Amy Belden Brown

Ginger Gold mystery series -Lee Strauss

The Paris Wife- Paula McLain

Outlander series- Diana Gabaldon

