The Point

From the ocean to outer space

Published February 7, 2024 at 4:04 PM EST

In September of 2023, former Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution engineer Loral O’Hara arrived at the International Space Station. Last month, from the ISS, Loral joined her former WHOI colleagues, Bruce Strickrott, Alvin Program manager and marine microbiologist Julie Huber for a discussion about the parallels between deep sea and space exploration. Thanks to NASA and WHOI we bring you that conversation, here on The Point.
To see video of this presentation, here is the link

