The Point

The mysteries of attraction

By CAI
Published February 12, 2024 at 9:26 AM EST

A new episode of The Pulse explores the mysteries of attraction — what kindles it, what kills it, and why we’re often totally wrong about who we might be attracted to.
We talk with a leading attraction researcher about the factors that determine attraction, and why he often advises people to follow their gut. We find out what dating apps — and the massive amounts of data they gather — are teaching researchers about who we’re drawn to and why. And we hear the story of a couple whose mutual attraction changed over time — and why that turned out to be a good thing.
Link here for The Pulse audio and website.

