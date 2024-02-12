A new episode of The Pulse explores the mysteries of attraction — what kindles it, what kills it, and why we’re often totally wrong about who we might be attracted to.

We talk with a leading attraction researcher about the factors that determine attraction, and why he often advises people to follow their gut. We find out what dating apps — and the massive amounts of data they gather — are teaching researchers about who we’re drawn to and why. And we hear the story of a couple whose mutual attraction changed over time — and why that turned out to be a good thing.

Link here for The Pulse audio and website.

