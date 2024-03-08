News Roundup: Fishermen's compensation for Vineyard Wind; Cape Codders question Joint Base housing

This week: It’s good news and bad news for fishermen, as those affected by Vineyard Wind have 90 days to apply for compensation. Also, Cape Codders ask critical questions about new housing proposed on Joint Base Cape Cod. And — women are challenging traditional gender roles in one of New Bedford’s oldest and largest Portuguese cultural events, the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament.

We have those stories and more, as CAI's Jennette Barnes guest hosts the News Roundup and speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week’s guest include CAI’s Eve Zuckoff; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jason Graziadei of the Nantucket Current; Sam Houghton of the Martha’s Vineyard Times; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; CAI’s Brian Engles; CAI’s Patrick Flanary, talking with State House Correspondent Katie Lannan; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.