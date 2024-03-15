News Roundup: Funding comes for Cape Cod bridges; Nantucket home sells for just $600,000 — with a catch

President Biden signs bill that puts $350 million toward new Cape Cod bridges. A beachfront home on Nantucket has sold for just $600,000, a bargain considering last year’s median sale price on the island was just under $3 million. The only catch: it’s not clear how long it’ll last on a fast-eroding shoreline. And finally, a man walks away from a local diner — with a million dollar scratch ticket.

We have those stories and more, as CAI's Eve Zuckoff guest hosts the News Roundup and speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI’s Jennette Barnes and Brian Engles; Jason Graziadei of the Nantucket Current; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Anastasia Lennon of The New Bedford Light; Sophie Mann-Shafir of the Independent; and CAI's Dan Tritle talking with Statehouse Correspondent, Katie Lannan.