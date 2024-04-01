College students will be part of a NASA experiment during the total solar eclipse

A team of college students will travel to Texas to be in the path of totality during this year’s total solar eclipse on April 8th. Edmund Nowak, a physics professor at the University of Delaware, organized the plan. They 've got a grant to join a nationwide eclipse ballooning project supported by NASA. The research team will launch balloons with instruments to study gravity waves in the atmosphere, which affect the weather but have been difficult for weather forecasters to pin down. They will also measure the levels of muons, tiny particles that come from cosmic rays and are part of the building blocks of the universe.

Transcipt and audio HERE for this episode of The Pulse by WHYY