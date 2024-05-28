© 2024
The Pulse: how Art and Science intersect

May 28, 2024
We often think of art and science as existing in different — even opposite — spheres. One revolves around creativity and imagination; the other around observable facts and data. But really, art and science aren’t as far apart as we might think. For centuries, artists have drawn on the natural sciences, and the wonders of the natural world, as inspiration for some of our most celebrated works.
On this episode of The Pulse, we talk with a mathematician who makes the case that math is key to appreciating literature on a whole new level; a pianist who reveals how the natural world inspired some of classical music’s most iconic composers; and an artist whose work on water blurs the lines between art, ecology, and activism.
Transcript and audio HERE

