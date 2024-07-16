Unearthing the secrets of volcanoes and rocks

The earth below us is always changing and shifting. Volcanoes are an integral part of our planet’s history and even evolution. Rocks are historical records of ancient times, provising clues about Earth’s past and its future.

On this weeks episode of The Pulse: reading the geologic record of stone to decipher the secrets it holds. We hear from an adventurous researcher, who explains how volcanoes helped shape our planet’s evolution, we find out what we can learn from studying rocks, and hear about how rock collecting helped save one woman’s life.

Transcript and audio HERE