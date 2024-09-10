© 2024
The healing power of music

Published September 10, 2024 at 11:56 AM EDT
Music has a unique ability to transform how we feel — it can cheer us up, make us cry, help us focus, or ease our frayed nerves. For centuries, writers and philosophers have waxed poetic about these seemingly magical powers — but these days, more and more scientists are unveiling the actual mechanisms by which our favorite tunes can not only change our moods, but have a real impact on our health.
On this episode of The Pulse, we explore the science of music and its power to heal. We hear stories about how music can be used in the treatment of conditions ranging from Parkinson’s to epilepsy, a science-prescribed playlist for pushing athletes’ performance, and a program that uses music to help teens navigate complicated emotions.
Transcript and audio HERE

