The Point

Safe Streets and Roads for All

By Mindy Todd
Published October 29, 2024 at 1:12 PM EDT

Vision Zero Action Plan is a federal program to assist communities in reducing roadway fatalities and serious injuries. On The Point, we discuss crash data on our regional roadways, and what pedestrians, cyclists and motorists see as problem areas. And we discuss strategies to make roadways safer for all users.
With us: Collen Mederios, Cape Cod Commission Transportation Program Manager
Vision Zero Advisory Committee Members: Sean Polay, Joint Transportation Committee Bike Representative, Lieutenant Aram Goshgarian, Harwich Police Department, Rich Waldo, Director of Public Works and Natural Resources, Town of Orleans, David Nolan, Senior Transportation Planner with the Cape Cod Commission. Mindy Todd hosts.
Link to the interactive tool to submit and read community comments on problem roadways

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
