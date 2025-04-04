News Roundup: Nantucket's wind farm pushback; MV vets service cut

This week: Nantucket says wind turbines 20 miles offshore will damage the town's historic character and violate federal law. Also, veterans on Martha’s Vineyard could be losing services. And New Bedford is planning for disasters, just to stay on the safe side.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and Adam Goldstein of the New Bedford Light.

