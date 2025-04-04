© 2025
The Point

News Roundup: Nantucket's wind farm pushback; MV vets service cut

By Steve Junker
Published April 4, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT
April low tide
S Junker
April low tide

This week: Nantucket says wind turbines 20 miles offshore will damage the town's historic character and violate federal law. Also, veterans on Martha’s Vineyard could be losing services. And New Bedford is planning for disasters, just to stay on the safe side.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and Adam Goldstein of the New Bedford Light.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
