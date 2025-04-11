News Roundup: 'Hands Off' rallies draw thousands across Cape region; new public meetings on Cape bridges

This week: A rally in Hyannis drew more than a thousand people protesting a range of actions by the Trump administration, joining other rallies around the region. Also: a new round of public meetings is planned for the replacement of The Cape bridges. And, the new Department of Education is taking back millions of dollars from New Bedford schools.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Elsa Partan, Jennette Barnes, and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Gilda Geist; and Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light.