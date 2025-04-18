© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Flanagan pressured to step down; Sagamore Bridge neighbors speak out

By Steve Junker
Published April 18, 2025 at 10:58 AM EDT
April colors
S Junker
April colors

This week: State representative Chris Flanagan from Cape Cod has been indicted, but will he step down from office? Neighbors of the Sagamore Bridge speak out on the pain of being in the path of new construction. And: a chilling video from New Bedford raises questions about federal immigration enforcement.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sarah Shaw Dawson of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Gilda Geist speaking with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.

Tags
The Point Local News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker