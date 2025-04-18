News Roundup: Flanagan pressured to step down; Sagamore Bridge neighbors speak out

This week: State representative Chris Flanagan from Cape Cod has been indicted, but will he step down from office? Neighbors of the Sagamore Bridge speak out on the pain of being in the path of new construction. And: a chilling video from New Bedford raises questions about federal immigration enforcement.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sarah Shaw Dawson of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Gilda Geist speaking with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.