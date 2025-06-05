Growing, foraging and catching our food

Tamar Haspel and her husband moved from Manhattan to two acres on Cape Cod. They decided to adopt a more active approach to their diet: raising chickens, growing tomatoes, even foraging for mushrooms and hunting their own meat. On The Point, we talk with Haspel about the successes, and failures, and why having a direct connection to what we eat can utterly change the way we think about our food and ourselves. The book is entitled TO BOLDLY GROW: Finding Joy, Adventure and Dinner in Your Own Backyard. Tamar Haspel also writes a column for the Washington Post. Mindy Todd hosts this interview.