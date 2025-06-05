© 2025
The Point

Growing, foraging and catching our food

By Mindy Todd
Published June 5, 2025 at 12:03 PM EDT
Book cover art
Book cover art

Tamar Haspel and her husband moved from Manhattan to two acres on Cape Cod. They decided to adopt a more active approach to their diet: raising chickens, growing tomatoes, even foraging for mushrooms and hunting their own meat. On The Point, we talk with Haspel about the successes, and failures, and why having a direct connection to what we eat can utterly change the way we think about our food and ourselves. The book is entitled TO BOLDLY GROW: Finding Joy, Adventure and Dinner in Your Own BackyardTamar Haspel also writes a column for the Washington Post. Mindy Todd hosts this interview.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
