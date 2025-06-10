Exploring the secrets of human creativity

This week's episode of "The Pulse": exploring what creativity is, how it works, and how we can use it in unexpected ways. Increasingly, researchers are discovering that it plays a key role in human intelligence, problem-solving, and even our well-being.

We hear about why one musician says AI programs aren’t a threat, but a means of democratizing music; what research has revealed about the power of creativity to shape the brains and success of children; and how the burgeoning field of “design thinking” is helping to improve our health care system.

