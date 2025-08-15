Regional News Roundup

© 2025
Published August 15, 2025 at 2:28 PM EDT
CAI's Mindy Todd hosts the weekly news roundup. Among the stories in the news: a swimmer contracts serious infection from waters off a Falmouth beach; Nantucket Food Pantry scrambling to find a new home; stricter water penalties in Chatham; confusion and delay over a New Bedford schools safe zone resolution; and the danger of "pink slime" online news sites. These stores and more.

Mindy's panel of reporters and editors includes: CAI's Jennette Barnes, Gilda Geist, and Katie Lannon; Jason Graziadei from the Nantucket Current; Eunki Seonwoo from the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle; Colin Hogan from the New Bedford Light; Ethan Genter from the Vineyard Gazette; Paul Benson from the Provincetown Independent; and GBH's Phillip Martin.

