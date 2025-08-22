Regional News Roundup

Among the top news stories of the week: drought conditions persist on Cape Cod and Nantucket; Hurricane Erin brings strong waves to Cape and Islands shores; Nantucket food pantry looking for new home; keeping track of ticks on Martha's Vineyard; the Vineyard's annual Ag Fair underway; Orleans non-profits accused of child trafficking; and legal battle over classic puppet in Provincetown. These stories and more.

Contributors include CAI's Gilda Geist, John Basile, and Jennette Barnes; Josh Balling at the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror, Sam Houghton from the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle; Tyler Jaeger from the Provincetown Independent; and KYUK reporter Samantha Watson. Mindy Todd hosts.