Impacts of ICE activity on our community

Even before two protesters were killed by ICE, Americans across the country were shocked by the tactics of ICE officials: masked agents in unmarked cars, agents pulling people from vehicles, agents pulling people off the street or from places of employment. There were also agents breaking car windshields and separating children from parents. This is behavior many Americans never thought they’d see from their own government officials.

Today we talk about ICE Activity: how it’s impacting our communities, how we can safely bear witness, and where we go from here as a community and a country.

Joining us:

Rev. Nell Fields, Minister, Waquoit Congregational Church

Rabbi Todd Zinn from the Falmouth Jewish Congregation

Rev Tina Walker-Morin, Senior minister at First Church Sandwich

Rev. Jennie Valentine, Minister of Faith Formation & Service First Church Sandwich, UCC