In This Place
The Point

Impacts of ICE activity on our community

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published February 4, 2026 at 12:14 PM EST
Chad Davis
/
Flickr
ICE agents in Minneapolis on January 8, 2026.

Even before two protesters were killed by ICE, Americans across the country were shocked by the tactics of ICE officials: masked agents in unmarked cars, agents pulling people from vehicles, agents pulling people off the street or from places of employment. There were also agents breaking car windshields and separating children from parents. This is behavior many Americans never thought they’d see from their own government officials.

Today we talk about ICE Activity: how it’s impacting our communities, how we can safely bear witness, and where we go from here as a community and a country.

Joining us:

Rev. Nell Fields, Minister, Waquoit Congregational Church
Rabbi Todd Zinn from the Falmouth Jewish Congregation
Rev Tina Walker-Morin, Senior minister at First Church Sandwich
Rev. Jennie Valentine, Minister of Faith Formation & Service First Church Sandwich, UCC

The Point Immigration
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
