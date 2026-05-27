This month's book show: poets and poetry

On our monthly book show, Peter Abrahams and Jill Erickson talk about volumes of poetry, novels that feature poetry, and biographies featuring poets. Plus, an invitation to attend the 27th Annual Katharine Lee Bates Poetry Fest in Falmouth, at which poetry prizes are awarded for local submissions.

Recommendations from Mindy Todd and listeners:

Dirt On My Shirt by Jeff Foxworthy

The Bat Poet by Randall Jarrell

Let Evening Come by Jane Kenyon

The Collar by Billy Collins

Recommendations from Jill Erickson:

American the Beautiful and Other Poems by Katharine Lee Bates

The Illustrated Treasury of Children’s Literature edited by Margaret E. Martignoni

Circles on the Water: selected poems of Marge Piercy by Marge Piercy

Poetry Unbound: 50 poems to pen your world by Pádraig Ó Tuama

Verses from 1929 On by Ogden Nash

Poetry Says It Better by Ellen Burstyn

The Universe in Verse to Wonder through Science and Poetry by Maria Popova

Recommendations from Peter Abrahams will be posted here soon!

