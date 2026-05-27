This month's book show: poets and poetry
On our monthly book show, Peter Abrahams and Jill Erickson talk about volumes of poetry, novels that feature poetry, and biographies featuring poets. Plus, an invitation to attend the 27th Annual Katharine Lee Bates Poetry Fest in Falmouth, at which poetry prizes are awarded for local submissions.
Recommendations from Mindy Todd and listeners:
Dirt On My Shirt by Jeff Foxworthy
The Bat Poet by Randall Jarrell
Let Evening Come by Jane Kenyon
The Collar by Billy Collins
Recommendations from Jill Erickson:
American the Beautiful and Other Poems by Katharine Lee Bates
The Illustrated Treasury of Children’s Literature edited by Margaret E. Martignoni
Circles on the Water: selected poems of Marge Piercy by Marge Piercy
Poetry Unbound: 50 poems to pen your world by Pádraig Ó Tuama
Verses from 1929 On by Ogden Nash
Poetry Says It Better by Ellen Burstyn
The Universe in Verse to Wonder through Science and Poetry by Maria Popova
Recommendations from Peter Abrahams will be posted here soon!