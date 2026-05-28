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In This Place
The Point

Osprey: the unofficial bird of the Cape & Islands

By Amy Vince,
Amy Vince
Published May 28, 2026 at 10:36 AM EDT
Mark Smith

Osprey are large migratory birds of prey who call our region home from mid-March through October. Also known as fish hawks, the dark brown and white birds can be seen soaring overhead, diving for fish, or incubating eggs on their enormous nests.

The use of the pesticide DDT in the 1950’s and 60’s caused the population of osprey and other birds of prey to plummet. In the decades following the banning of DDT, osprey numbers rebounded dramatically.

In this episode of The Point, we talk about the amazing success story of these birds and what might threaten their numbers in the future.
 
With us:

Dr. Alan Poole, who lives along the Westport River and has been studying osprey for more than 35 years. He’s written two books on the species, Osprey the Revival of a Global Raptor and Osprey, A Natural and Unnatural History.
 
Mark Faherty, science coordinator at Mass Audubon's Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary and CAI’s bird expert you hear weekly on The Bird Report and monthly on Bird News on the Point.
 
David Gessner, the Kenan Distinguished Professor in Creative Writing at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He is the author of 14 books including the Return of the Osprey, published 25 years ago.

Upcoming talks with David Gessner:
June 1, 1:00 PM
Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, Brewster, Mass.

June 3, 3:00 PM
Sturgis Library, Barnstable, Mass.

June 5, 6:30 to 7:30 pm
Mass Audubon, Cape Cod

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Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince