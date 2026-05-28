Osprey: the unofficial bird of the Cape & Islands

Osprey are large migratory birds of prey who call our region home from mid-March through October. Also known as fish hawks, the dark brown and white birds can be seen soaring overhead, diving for fish, or incubating eggs on their enormous nests.

The use of the pesticide DDT in the 1950’s and 60’s caused the population of osprey and other birds of prey to plummet. In the decades following the banning of DDT, osprey numbers rebounded dramatically.

In this episode of The Point, we talk about the amazing success story of these birds and what might threaten their numbers in the future.



With us:

Dr. Alan Poole, who lives along the Westport River and has been studying osprey for more than 35 years. He’s written two books on the species, Osprey the Revival of a Global Raptor and Osprey, A Natural and Unnatural History.



Mark Faherty, science coordinator at Mass Audubon's Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary and CAI’s bird expert you hear weekly on The Bird Report and monthly on Bird News on the Point.



David Gessner, the Kenan Distinguished Professor in Creative Writing at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He is the author of 14 books including the Return of the Osprey, published 25 years ago.

Upcoming talks with David Gessner:

June 1, 1:00 PM

Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, Brewster, Mass.

June 3, 3:00 PM

Sturgis Library, Barnstable, Mass.

June 5, 6:30 to 7:30 pm

Mass Audubon, Cape Cod