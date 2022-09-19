-
Since Friday afternoon, the 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants, whose unexpected arrival in the region caused a national sensation, are temporarily — and voluntarily — living on the grounds of Joint Base Cape Cod. Here’s what we know.
The group of about 50 migrants who have been in temporary shelter on Martha’s Vineyard has moved to Joint Base Cape Cod. The move is voluntary. The group traveled by bus and ferry, surrounded by media.
The plane flight carrying dozens of migrants and paid by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the latest move by Republican officials to send migrants to Democrat-controlled cities.
About 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, including children, arrived by chartered plane on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday afternoon. Surprised island officials scrambled to care for them.