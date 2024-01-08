Joint Base shelter closes; families moved off Cape Cod

Families living in a temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod have moved to other locations as the state seeks to consolidate shelters.

A Healey administration official tells CAI the state moved all 57 families from the base to off-Cape locations in December.

The base was one of 11 supplemental shelter sites to close last month. The state moved about 250 families to hotels booked exclusively as shelters, aiming to streamline services at fewer locations and reduce overhead costs, the official said.

Total shelter capacity has not changed.

The administration contracted with hotels and motels in numerous communities last year to supplement the traditional shelter system, largely in response to an influx of migrants, though not all of the sheltered families were newcomers to the United States.

The temporary housing is being provided through the state’s Emergency Assistance program, which is open to homeless families — migrant or not — if they have children and meet other criteria.

Emergency Assistance Director Scott Rice said the state is grateful to Joint Base Cape Cod and the National Guard for their help.

In addition to families from the base, others staying at a hotel in Bourne were moved off-Cape.

The only remaining supplemental shelter on Cape Cod is the Harborside Suites in South Yarmouth, where 36 families are staying, a state official said.