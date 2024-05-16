Public Radio at Public Schools

-
From veterinary sciences to plumbing, culinary arts to cosmetology, Upper Cape Tech is serving a hands-on education to more than 800 students in 15 specialties. CAI's Morning Edition hit the road to visit the Bourne high school, learning about what makes it a special place preparing young people to enter the workplace.
What's life like in a high school on Cape Cod? We decided to embed for a morning to find out! We took Morning Edition on the road to Harwich to experience academics, athletics, clubs, and more.