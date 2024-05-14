Upper Cape Tech: CAI brings Morning Edition into the shops

From veterinary sciences to plumbing, culinary arts to cosmetology, Upper Cape Tech is serving a hands-on education to more than 800 students in 15 specialties. CAI's Morning Edition hit the road to visit the Bourne high school, learning about what makes it a special place preparing young people to enter the workplace.

Listen to the whole program here. Then take a moment to explore some of the shops with CAI, featuring exclusive web audio.

This program is part of our experimental Public Radio in the Public Schools project. Check out the first broadcast, from Monomoy Regional High School, here.

Automotive Technology

Automotive.mp3 Visit to the Automotive Technology shop, reported by Patrick Flanary Listen • 2:30

Carpentry

Jennette Barnes / CAI

Carpentry_03.mp3 A visit to the Carpentry shop, reported by Jennette Barnes Listen • 3:11

Cosmetology

Eve Zuckoff/ CAI

03_Cosmetology.mp3 A visit to the Cosmetology shop, reported by Eve Zuckoff Listen • 2:38

Culinary Arts

Culinary_03.mp3 A visit to the Culinary Arts shop, reported by Jennette Barnes Listen • 3:07

Marine Technology

Marine Tech - 01.wav A visit to the Marine Tech shop, reported by Steve Junker. Listen • 4:30

Plumbing

By John Phelan - CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=67690537

Plumbing_02.mp3 A visit to the Plumbing shop, reported by Eve Zuckoff Listen • 3:23

Veterinary Sciences