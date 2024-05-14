Upper Cape Tech: CAI brings Morning Edition into the shops
Andrew Norris and Ariana Pearson, seniors in Culinary Arts, took a pause from preparing lunch to share their experiences in the kitchen.
Liz Lerner / CAI
Senior Maeve West, winner of a gold medal in Baking & Pastry Arts in the Skills USA state competition, stops to chat with Patrick Flanary and Steve Junker.
Liz Lerner / CAI
Upper Cape Tech Superintendent Roger Forget joins the broadcast in the Culinary Arts kitchen.
Liz Lerner / CAI
Liz Lerner / CAI
From veterinary sciences to plumbing, culinary arts to cosmetology, Upper Cape Tech is serving a hands-on education to more than 800 students in 15 specialties. CAI's Morning Edition hit the road to visit the Bourne high school, learning about what makes it a special place preparing young people to enter the workplace.
Listen to the whole program here. Then take a moment to explore some of the shops with CAI, featuring exclusive web audio.
This program is part of our experimental Public Radio in the Public Schools project. Check out the first broadcast, from Monomoy Regional High School, here.
Automotive Technology
Visit to the Automotive Technology shop, reported by Patrick Flanary
Carpentry
A visit to the Carpentry shop, reported by Jennette Barnes
Cosmetology
A visit to the Cosmetology shop, reported by Eve Zuckoff
Culinary Arts
A visit to the Culinary Arts shop, reported by Jennette Barnes
Marine Technology
A visit to the Marine Tech shop, reported by Steve Junker.
Plumbing
A visit to the Plumbing shop, reported by Eve Zuckoff
Veterinary Sciences
A visit to the Veterinary Sciences shop, reported by Patrick Flanary