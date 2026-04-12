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Take it outside!

A teacher and students silhouetted on a beach with a survey net in the foreground
Amy Kolb Noyes
/
CAI

Take it outside!

Take it outside! is a three-part series exploring ways Cape Cod high school science classes are learning beyond the classroom.