Take it outside!

-
Mark Faherty talks about the different types of birds returning to the area this time of year from the Golden-crowned Kinglet to the Ruby-throated Hummingbird
-
Mark Faherty talks about the King eider and where you might be able to spot one on the cape.
-
Mark Faherty talks about the surging bird populations on the Cape in the springtime.
-
Ornithologist Mark Faherty talks about the return of a Tufted Titmouse making its return to Nantucket.
-
My first Killdeer of the spring. These big plovers of ballfields and gravel pits love this season of mud, and this one arrived just as the last snow melted into the dirt. They’re not subtle, and, as usual, I heard mine before I saw it.
-
-
The latest Bird News
-
Northern Shrikes are rare, robin-sized, gray-and-white, black-masked songbirds of the open boreal forests and up as far as the Arctic from northern Quebec to Northern Alaska
-
From their feathers to fat to feet to food, our birds are designed for surviving cold winters.
-
Some of our robins may never leave, and others come down from Canada to spend the winter here.