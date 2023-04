Singer-songwriter Dawna Hammers and friends will perform a special Earth Day concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Marina Park on Scranton Ave. in Falmouth. Admission is free.

In case of rain, the concert will be held indoors at the First Congregational Church on Main Street in Falmouth.

More info at 802-922-2395 or visit www.dawnahammers.com