In this installment of Sittin' In, CAI's John Basile talks with Michael Persico of the Classic Jazz and Swing Orchestra about some upcoming performances that will also feature the jazz photography of Jack Bradley.

The Classic Jazz and Swing Orchestra performs Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at Barnstable High School on West Main Street in Hyannis.

Admission is free.

Learn More:

https://classicjazzvisions.org/