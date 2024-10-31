Closing the gap: Efforts to boost Latino voter engagement in western Massachusetts

Para leer este artículo en español, haz clic aquí.

Latinos make up 27% of the population in Hampden County — a significant increase of 25% from 2010 to 2020, according to Pew Research .

Despite this growth, cities with large Latino populations like Holyoke, Springfield, and Chicopee have some of the lowest voter turnout rates in Massachusetts.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia says part of the challenge is a lack of connection and trust between the Latino community and local leaders.

“When Latinos in particular get into positions of power and people get elected who they trust, that's when you're going to start seeing little by little more turnout,” Garcia explained.

Garcia believes a stronger Latino presence in local government could help close this gap and inspire greater voter participation.

Chloe Soto , a top aide to the mayor of Chicopee, noted disparities in education that affect civic knowledge and participation. She explained that some lower-income individuals don’t see the value of their vote because they lack information on its importance.

“We have lower income people who don't think that their vote is important because they don't know enough of how important it actually is,” Soto said, underscoring the impact that educational gaps have on civic engagement.

Many Latino residents also face language barriers. Garcia notes that older residents, especially those who have recently arrived from Puerto Rico, often struggle to navigate English-only information.

“They don’t speak the language, they don’t get it. If a voter is much older, doesn't speak any English whatsoever. Fresh here from the Island of Puerto Rico or from whatever country, really.” he said.

Garcia emphasized the need for accessible information, acknowledging that language barriers remain an ongoing challenge for Latino residents in the region.

Despite these obstacles, community leaders believe that trust-building and community outreach can increase Latino voter engagement.

Agma Maria Sweeney , president of the Westfield Puerto Rican Association (WEPRA), encourages Latinos to make their voices heard at the polls. Around 10% of Westfield's population identifies as Latino.

“Vote for the candidate that best represents you, your family and your community. There's truths and there's lies in political propagandas and campaigns,” she said.