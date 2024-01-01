2024 Election: Debates on The Point

This fall Mindy Todd will host political debates on The Point. The program is broadcast live at 9 am. The replay is at 7 pm.

Tuesday, September 24th: Candidates for State Representative in the 3rd Barnstable District David Vieira (R ) and Kathy Fox Alfano (D)

Thursday, September 26th: Candidates for State Representative in the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos (R ) Owen Fletcher (D)

Thursday, October 10th: Candidates for State rep in the 2nd Barnstable District Kip Diggs (D) Susanne Conley (R )

Thursday, October 17th: Candidates for Cape and Islands Senate Julian Cyr (D) Christopher Lauzon (R )

Dates to be determined:

Candidates for state rep in the 1st Barnstable District Christopher Flanagan (D) Jerry O’Connell (R )

Candidates for state senate Plymouth and Barnstable district Dylan Fernandes (D) Matthew Muratore

