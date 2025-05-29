CT superintendents 'beside themselves' about budget shortfalls

As federal pandemic-era funds expire, school districts across Connecticut are being forced to make painful budget cuts that impact students directly.

The shortfalls are sparking widespread concern and, in many communities, voter backlash, according to Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents. In towns like Redding and Regional School District No. 20, voters have rejected budget referendums out of a reluctance to raise property tax mill rates to address school funding gaps.

“I have never seen so many referendums fail,” Rabinowitz told Connecticut Public Radio. “Superintendents are beside themselves with having to really cut positions and services that are of direct benefit to students.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many municipalities kept local education funding increases minimal, leaning instead on federal ARPA funds to cover shortfalls. Now that those funds have run out, districts are feeling the full weight of their budget challenges.

“The general budget is suffering greatly,” Rabinowitz said.

Low-income and small districts most affected

The pain isn’t being felt equally. Rabinowitz said the greatest struggles are happening in lower-income districts like Hartford and Bridgeport, but also in the eastern part of the state among smaller school systems.

“You’re going to see larger class sizes. You’re losing librarians. You’re losing tutoring and after-school programs,” she said. “And what is very alarming is in many districts, you’re losing counselors and social workers, which we can hardly stand to do.”

Despite the hardships, Rabinowitz said she’s heartened by the pushback from parents.

“I’m happy that parents are out there really pushing and saying, ‘We need this for our children.’”

Legislature trying, but more is needed

Rabinowitz acknowledged that lawmakers in Hartford are attempting to help, especially with more funding for special education, but she believes those efforts still fall short.

“The state is trying very hard,” she said. “It’s just not enough for us to provide the level of services that we need for all students.”

Time to adjust the guardrails?

Connecticut’s fiscal “guardrails”— budgetary rules that limit spending despite a surplus — have been credited with keeping the state on sound financial footing. But as school needs grow, some legislators, especially Democrats, are calling for those rules to be loosened.

Rabinowitz agrees.

“I’m happy that Connecticut is in a surplus, but at this point in time, we have great needs in the schools and we have needs in nonprofits,” she said. “Many of our children are getting mental health services from nonprofits. Yes, I would like to see the guardrails adjusted a bit.”

Special education spending surging

One of the most urgent funding concerns is special education. Rabinowitz said some districts are struggling to maintain quality and consistency of services.

“The staff just isn’t there,” she said. “As much as 25% to 30% of the budget is now being allocated to special ed.”

She emphasized her belief in every child’s right to support, but questioned whether the current trajectory of special education enrollment and spending is sustainable.

“I’d like to take a look at why our numbers 10 years ago were at 11.5% and are now at 18.5%,” Rabinowitz said.

Revisiting district consolidation

For decades, Connecticut communities have resisted the idea of consolidating school districts. But the ongoing financial crisis may be softening that opposition, at least in part.

Rabinowitz believes there’s a path forward, but said earlier efforts to promote regionalization were flawed.

“I just don’t think we went about it the right way a few years ago,” she said. “There has to be incentives.”

She pointed to examples in eastern Connecticut where one superintendent and one special education director are managing two districts without formal consolidation.

“I do think there needs to be more incentives to make that happen,” Rabinowitz said.