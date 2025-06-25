It's full steam ahead for New Haven's $300M transit-oriented development project

Gilbane Development Company and MURAL Real Estate Partners will lead construction of a “mixed-use community” development in New Haven totaling over $300 million. The development will consist of two towers, which will stand next to Union Station.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut Transportation Deputy Commissioner Laoise King made the announcement Wednesday in New Haven. The development will be built on unused land around Union Station — primarily, vacant parking lots.

The development will have a mix of residential, retail and commercial space. There will be 470 housing units available, 118 of which will be considered affordable.

City and state leaders hope the project will revitalize New Haven’s downtown.

"This is transforming the city,” Lamont said. “A number of businesses and law firms [are] blooming here, restaurants. It's just a nexus of power, creating a brand-new community.”

Union Station is one of the busiest train stations in the Northeast, serving thousands of commuters a day and acting as a transportation hub for Connecticut.

Robin Ziegler, founder and CEO of MURAL (Mixed Use Revitalization Approached Locally), said the development will not only improve the urban landscape of New Haven, but also bring about a stronger community in the city.

“This project is about more than buildings,” Ziegler said. “It’s about enhancing quality of life. It’s about stitching the station more fully into the daily life of the city.”

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) hopes the project will act as an example for other cities.

This summer state transportation officials intend to request a proposal for another transit-oriented development project in Stamford.

Lamont’s office said CTDOT is studying 18 state-owned parking lots for potential transit-oriented development projects in other communities.

The city of New Haven is also exploring further avenues for urban development, including the construction of housing along the New Haven Green, said Ed Broderick, CEO of Gilbane.