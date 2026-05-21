Laconia's new ‘social district’ won’t exactly be Bourbon Street (and that’s okay)

Downtown Laconia is opening its sidewalks and streets to public drinking, the first location in New Hampshire to take advantage of recent legislation approving “social districts” for mobile outdoor alcohol consumption.

But revelers shouldn’t expect the beads and debauchery of Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

“No, I don't think so,” said Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield. “Not worried about unruly crowds at all.”

For starters, the social district will only operate between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays this summer. Customers will be allowed to purchase alcoholic drinks at participating bars and restaurants, and head out into a few-block radius in downtown, where they can people-watch or windowshop.

“When people have a few drinks, they're more likely to spend money,” said Mayor Mike Bordes, who also co-sponsored the 2025 bill in the New Hampshire Legislature that legalized social districts as a way to boost downtown economic growth. “You kind of ignore your wallet a little bit.”

While all-day rosé or a local IPA may improve a stroll, don’t expect to see swarms of frat boys squeezing red Solo cups: Each beverage will be clearly labeled with the name of the licensed bar or restaurant who poured the drink. Outside alcohol is not permitted.

“I don't envision it having a significant impact on public safety,” said Chief Canfield.

The social district will encompass the downtown triangle formed by Main Street, Pleasant Street and Veterans Square, with a few side streets also participating.

The social district map of downtown Laconia that is on file with the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission.

“To me, it seems like a fun way to draw a little more attention to the downtown”, said Seth Wingate, owner of Laconia Local Eatery, a farm-to-table restaurant in the district. While nearby Weirs Beach draws big crowds all summer, the city’s downtown corridor hasn’t traditionally had the same level of evening foot traffic.

The creation of the social district may help lure more people, but Wingate hopes the city can come up with other draws, too. “To me, at the end of the day, it's like, walking around outside with a drink: I don't know how exciting that turns out to be long term.”

To that point, Mayor Bordes said he hopes to host outdoor concerts and car shows later this summer as a way to build on any interest the social districts draw.

Last year, the New Hampshire Legislature approved the adoption of social districts as a way to bolster downtowns. To date, only Laconia has submitted and received approval from the state’s Liquor Commission .

All drinks will be served in plastic containers, and are capped at 16 ounces.