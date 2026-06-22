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Doug the Quahog predicts 72 beach days on Cape Cod this summer

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published June 22, 2026 at 3:18 PM EDT
A man on a balcony holds up a clam as people look on from below
Amy Kolb Noyes
/
CAI
Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Paul Niedzwiecki holds up Doug the Quahog to his adoring fans.

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce celebrated it’s 18th annual Quahog Day on Saturday. That’s the Cape’s own version of Groundhog Day, where a clam predicts the number of summer beach days.

WCVB anchor and Cape Cod native Doug Meehan hosted the event on the patio at Shipwrecked, in Falmouth.

“Last summer, Doug was right on," Meehan told the crowd in a pun-laden address. "He had 80 days of beach days down here on the Cape. He was spot on. So they didn’t put him in the pot. So there’s a lot of pressure on that little clam, that little bivalve. And we’ll see whether or not he comes through for us this year."

Meehan also noted the clam's name is spelled "D-O-U-G, not D-U-G."

The clam arrived to the event via a motorcycle police escort. Once on scene, the "meteorological mollusk" predicted 72 beach days this summer.
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Local News WeatherChamber of CommerceBeaches
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
See stories by Amy Kolb Noyes