We're in a heatwave. Here's how to stay cool.
The Cape will be spared the worst of the heatwave, according to the National Weather Service, but it'll still be hotter than usual. Here's how to stay safe from the heat on and off the Cape.
Temperatures and humidity are expected to reach dangerous levels in most of Massachusetts Thursday and Friday, and officials are encouraging people to take the heat seriously.
Drink plenty of water, stay where it’s cool, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and check on friends, family and neighbors—especially those who have mobility issues or don’t have air conditioning.
The Cape will be spared the worst of the heatwave, according to the National Weather Service, but it'll still be hotter than usual. Here's how to stay cool on and off the Cape.
New Bedford
Cooling centers at public libraries:
Main library, 613 Pleasant Street
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
Casa da Saudade, 58 Crapo Street
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday
12-8 p.m. Thursday
Howland-Green, 3 Rodney French Boulevard
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday
12-8 p.m. on Thursday
Lawler, 745 Rockdale Avenue
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday
12 to 8 p.m. Thursday
Wilks, 1119 Acushnet Avenue
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
Seniors can cool off at the Buttonwood Park Senior Center Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Lifeguards will be on duty until 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at East and West Beach.
Splash pads are located at the following parks:
Riverside Park
Brooklawn Park
Ashley Park
Clasky Common
Beauregard-Pina
Harrington Park
Magnet Park
Ben Rose
Montes Park
Fall River
Cooling centers:
Government Center (cafeteria entrance only)
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday
Steppingstone Inc., 134 Durfee Street
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Fair Haven
Cooling center:
Fairhaven Senior Center, 229 Huttleston Avenue
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Dartmouth
Cooling centers:
Council on Aging, 628 Dartmouth Street
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday
Southworth Library, 732 Dartmouth Street
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday
North Branch Library, 211 Cross Road
12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday
The town is monitoring the weather to see if it needs to open a cooling center for Friday. Check the town Facebook page for updates.
Wareham
Cooling center:
Wareham Emergency Operation Center, 48 Marion Road
12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday
Cape Cod
Cooling centers:
Hyannis Youth & Community Center, 141 Bassett Lane
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
ADA accessible
Bourne Police Department, 35 Armory Road
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday
Eastham Senior Center, 1405 Nauset Road
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday
Eastham Public Library, 190 Samoset Road
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Sandwich Center for Active Living, 270 Quaker Meeting House Road
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday
Sandwich Public Library, 142 Main Street
9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yarmouth Senior Services, 528 Forest Road
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Yarmouth Fire Department Station 2, 340 Route 6A
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Additional cooling centers that open up on the Cape will be listed on the Barnstable County website.