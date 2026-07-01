We're in a heatwave. Here's how to stay cool.

Temperatures and humidity are expected to reach dangerous levels in most of Massachusetts Thursday and Friday, and officials are encouraging people to take the heat seriously.

Drink plenty of water, stay where it’s cool, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and check on friends, family and neighbors—especially those who have mobility issues or don’t have air conditioning.

The Cape will be spared the worst of the heatwave, according to the National Weather Service, but it'll still be hotter than usual. Here's how to stay cool on and off the Cape.

New Bedford

Cooling centers at public libraries:

Main library, 613 Pleasant Street

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Casa da Saudade, 58 Crapo Street

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday

12-8 p.m. Thursday

Howland-Green, 3 Rodney French Boulevard

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday

12-8 p.m. on Thursday

Lawler, 745 Rockdale Avenue

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday

12 to 8 p.m. Thursday

Wilks, 1119 Acushnet Avenue

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Seniors can cool off at the Buttonwood Park Senior Center Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lifeguards will be on duty until 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at East and West Beach.

Splash pads are located at the following parks:

Riverside Park

Brooklawn Park

Ashley Park

Clasky Common

Beauregard-Pina

Harrington Park

Magnet Park

Ben Rose

Montes Park

Fall River

Cooling centers:

Government Center (cafeteria entrance only)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday

Steppingstone Inc., 134 Durfee Street

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Fair Haven

Cooling center:

Fairhaven Senior Center, 229 Huttleston Avenue

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Dartmouth

Cooling centers:

Council on Aging, 628 Dartmouth Street

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday

Southworth Library, 732 Dartmouth Street

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

North Branch Library, 211 Cross Road

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

The town is monitoring the weather to see if it needs to open a cooling center for Friday. Check the town Facebook page for updates.

Wareham

Cooling center:

Wareham Emergency Operation Center, 48 Marion Road

12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Cape Cod

Cooling centers:

Hyannis Youth & Community Center, 141 Bassett Lane

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

ADA accessible

Bourne Police Department, 35 Armory Road

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

Eastham Senior Center, 1405 Nauset Road

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday

Eastham Public Library, 190 Samoset Road

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Sandwich Center for Active Living, 270 Quaker Meeting House Road

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

Sandwich Public Library, 142 Main Street

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Yarmouth Senior Services, 528 Forest Road

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Yarmouth Fire Department Station 2, 340 Route 6A

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday