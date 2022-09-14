Migrants' plane lands on Martha's Vineyard: island mobilizes, with many unanswered questions

A chartered plane with about 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, including children, landed on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday afternoon. Surprised island officials scrambled to care for them.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Migrants settle in for the night

Eve Zuckoff / CAI / One of the children passing the evening at the shelter at St Andrew's Church after dinner.

10:30pm

The landing of the migrants at the island's airport surprised local officials. They were initially taken to the high school, and then later brought to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edgartown, where they were provided with places to sleep for the night.

According to one member of the group, Eduardo, 25, all but one of the approximately 50 migrants are from Venezuela; the remaining traveler is from Peru.

The group includes men, women, and children, and the members seem exclusively to speak Spanish.

At St. Andrew's Episcopal Church they were provided with two separate sleeping accommodations: one facility for women and children, and a separate facility for men. Islands officials provided them pizzas for dinner.

The travelers seemed uncertain of where they were and why they had been transported to Martha's Vineyard.

Island officials scramble to feed and shelter migrants

The Island Wide Regional Emergency Management issued this statement at 4:13pm:

"At 3pm. today approximately 50 individuals, to the best of our knowledge originating from Venezuela, landed at the Martha's Vineyard Airport, seeking shelter. This is an ongoing situation; Town Emergency Management Operations from the six Island towns and the Sheriff's Office, as well as County Management are actively collaborating to develop a coordinated regional response. The group in question have been provided, food, water, and emergency stabilization sheltering for the evening. Two emergency shelters have been established at local Island churches, with additional space available in case further arrivals occur.

We have reached out to our State and Federal partners for additional and long term support and assistance. All activated local Emergency Management will remain in effect as we learn more and anticipate our State partners coordinated response."