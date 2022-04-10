© 2021
In This Place

Poetry Sunday: Wilderness Sarchild

CAI
Published April 10, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
wilderness_sarchild.png

Wilderness Sarchild shares, "Gritty Love Poem."

poem_Sarchild.png

Wilderness Sarchild is an award winning poet and playwright. She is the author of a full length poetry collection, Old Women Talking, published by Passager Books, and the co-author of Wrinkles, the Musical, a play about women and aging. She has been featured as Poet of the Week on Poetry Superhighway and Poet of the Month at the Brewster Ladies Library. Her poems have been published in numerous anthologies and literary journals.

