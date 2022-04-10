Poetry Sunday: Wilderness Sarchild

Wilderness Sarchild shares, "Gritty Love Poem."

Wilderness Sarchild is an award winning poet and playwright. She is the author of a full length poetry collection, Old Women Talking, published by Passager Books, and the co-author of Wrinkles, the Musical, a play about women and aging. She has been featured as Poet of the Week on Poetry Superhighway and Poet of the Month at the Brewster Ladies Library. Her poems have been published in numerous anthologies and literary journals.

