© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

You won't believe it, but there's coffee growing in Hyannis

CAI | By Viki Merrick
Published December 8, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST
1 of 5
Coffee Berries
photo by Andrew Todoroff
2 of 5
3 of 5
Photo By Andrew Todoroff
4 of 5
5 of 5

Remember, we had a local food report about a persimmon tree? We asked you to contact us about other strange or different plants you've seen growing locally?  

Well, we got an email from a guy down in Hyannis – Andrew Todoroff – who was growing his own coffee trees... and nobody believes him.  So we went to check it out and sure enough...

You can find Andrew's tree at the Rendezvous Cafe in Hyannis, or here:      

The Hyannis Coffee Tree - in residence at the Rendezvous Cafe

This piece first aired in April 2016.
Tags
In This Place The Local Food Report