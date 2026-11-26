So, I like to think of myself as a bit of a foodie, but at Thanksgiving, my inner eight-year-old gets a louder voice about what we prefer. And alongside the turkey, he tends to want cranberry sauce the way he knows it—in the cylindrical form of a can, its industrial ridges fully intact. Together, we will wait politely to be served a circular slice or two.

“I am the complete opposite of you – like, the idea of that canned jiggly thing on the table just grosses me out,” says Kelly O'Connell, a Yarmouth Port cafe owner who grew up on the lower Cape.

Alright. Shots fired.

Kelly has spent years experimenting with cranberries in the kitchen, and I've come to her for this Thanksgiving season on a mission of expanding my awareness of the fruit's potential.

“It has a flavor that almost bursts in your mouth and it can be combined with so many different flavor profiles, whether it be savory or sweet,” she says. “It is amazing in a bread or a muffin. It pairs really nice with citrus notes, but you can also pair it with something a little bit more savory like a brie cheese.”

If you're anything like me, just the word cranberry evokes that little pinch at the back of your throat when you imagine tasting them. Kind of a puckering tartness. That strong flavor can make cranberries challenging to work with.

Kurt Achin Kelly O'Connell’s cafe in Yarmouth Port is not far from where she grew up eating her mother's cranberry-orange bread every Thanksgiving.

Kelly began her journey of cranberry appreciation right at her own childhood table.

“Definitely the cranberry bread that my mom made—that was the staple at Thanksgiving,” she says. “And it wasn't my favorite bread growing up. But the older that I've gotten, the more I've liked to learn that you have the right balance of sweetness. You add a little citrus in there and it totally changes it.”

Sweetness and citrus can level up your cranberries, but so can heat. One of Kelly’s favorite Thanksgiving traditions these days is to shake her homemade cranberry lime hot sauce onto oysters on the half shell. She also enjoys cooking with cranberries foraged near her family cottage on Sandy Neck.

“There's natural cranberry bogs that are untouched by any type of harvesting,” she says. “And every year we go out there in the fall and collect really fresh cranberries. And I'll make a fresh cranberry salsa with like orange zest, mint, lime zest, and sugar. And I kind of play around with it. I'll add jalapenos to it. And it's just the freshest, most delicious flavor to eat with chips and the saltiness of the chips. We balance it all out.”

Speaking to Kelly has been mind-opening. I'm starting to consider what I might achieve in the kitchen with cranberries. But first, I’m wondering about that half a can of cranberry sauce that seems to take up long-term residency in the fridge after Thanksgiving. What could I do with that?

“I think it would be fun to experiment with making that into an aioli with some mayo and some garlic,” she says. “Maybe a little bit of jalapeno if they have it and they like heat. That combination of the creamy mayo and the little bit of heat with the jalapeno, a little bit of garlic with that cranberry sauce, I think would be really fantastic on a sandwich.”

With ideas like that, I might be thinking about cranberries all the way through to Christmas.

Kelly’s mom’s cranberry-orange nut bread that launched her cranberry journey:

https://lighthousekeeperspantry.com/blogs/lighthouse-keepers-pantry-specialty-recipies/cranberry-orange-nut-bread