Barnstable signs host agreement with second offshore wind farm

The town of Barnstable has signed an agreement with Avangrid Renewables to host a cable landing for an offshore wind project called Park City Wind.

This is the town’s second host community agreement; the first was for Vineyard Wind 1.

The deal calls for Avangrid to pay Barnstable $16 million over a 25-year period in addition to commercial taxes.

Electric transmission cables for Park City Wind will make landfall at Craigville Beach and then travel underground to a new substation at Shootflying Hill Road.

The company says it will install underground cables while the town installs a sewer line, to minimize disruption and to defray some of the town’s cost for road work.

Named after the city of Bridgeport, Connecticut, Park City Wind has a contract with the state of Connecticut.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2026. The turbines will be located about 22 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, directly southwest of Vineyard Wind 1.

The area where Park City Wind will be built was previously held by Vineyard Wind.

But last year, the two companies with 50-50 ownership of Vineyard Wind 1 — Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners — decided to part ways for future work.

Each took part of Vineyard Wind’s lease areas.